Italy election results LIVE updates: Exit polls indicate a hung parliament, 5-star movement single largest party

A voter casts her ballot in Rome, Sunday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) A voter casts her ballot in Rome, Sunday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Italian electorate delivered a hung parliament on Sunday, in a vote that was largely tilted towards anti-establishment and far-right parties. According to exit polls, none of Italy’s three main blocs or groups is poised to get majority vote and will look towards cobbling up a coalition.

A centre-right alliance, including former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (Go Italy!), was seen winning 37.3 per cent in the upper house Senate, according to SWG pollsters, short of the 40 per cent analysts believe is needed for a majority. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is on track to win 32.3 per cent of the vote, while the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is projected to see its support collapse to 18.9 per cent. Within the rightist bloc, the League may get 17.5 per cent of the votes, well ahead of the more moderate Forza Italia, suggesting its pledge of zero tolerance on immigration and tough anti-EU rhetoric had resonated with voters.

On Sunday, Italians cast their ballots for the 945 member Parliament. The people cast their votes for the 630 member lower chamber, known as the Camera dei Deuptati, and the 315 member Senate, known as the Camera del Senato. Heavily indebted Italy is the third largest economy in the 19-member euro zone.

Italy election results LIVE updates:

