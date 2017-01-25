Italy avalanche death toll at 23; premier to brief parliament

Rescuers work next to a helicopter that crashed in the Campo Felice ski area, central Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. A helicopter ferrying an injured skier off the slopes crashed Tuesday into a mountainside in central Italy, killing all six people aboard in the latest tragedy to hit a region slammed by recent earthquakes, heavy snowfall and an avalanche, officials said. (Claudio Lattanzio/ANSA via AP) Rescuers work next to a helicopter that crashed in the Campo Felice ski area, central Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. A helicopter ferrying an injured skier off the slopes crashed Tuesday into a mountainside in central Italy, killing all six people aboard in the latest tragedy to hit a region slammed by recent earthquakes, heavy snowfall and an avalanche, officials said. (Claudio Lattanzio/ANSA via AP)

Rescue crews recovered several more bodies from the rubble of a hotel crushed by an avalanche Wednesday, bringing the toll to 23, even as they mourned colleagues who were killed in a nearby helicopter crash. The emergency helicopter slammed into a mountainside Tuesday as its crew was rescuing an injured skier. The two pilots, three crew members and the skier were killed. Some of the rescue team onboard had been working at the avalanche site about 100 kilometers (60 miles) away up until Monday.

Avalanche recovery crews reported the toll from the Jan. 18 disaster at the Hotel Rigopiano stood at 23 dead, with six people unaccounted for under the tons of snow and rubble. Search operations continued.

Premier Paolo Gentiloni will brief parliament later Wednesday on the series of earthquakes, heavy snowfall and the avalanche that have pummeled central Italy in recent days and weeks, and the round-the-clock response by civil protection, firefighter and emergency crews.