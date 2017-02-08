Italy: Anti-mafia police arrest 46 Casalesi suspects

Police arrested 46 people in several Italian regions on Tuesday in an operation against extortion and online gaming rackets allegedly run by the Naples mafia’s powerful Casalesi clan. The suspects were held in seven provinces in the southern Campania and Calabria regions, the central Lazio region surrounding Rome and the northern Lombardy region, police said.

They face charges, including mafia association, extortion, intimidation, fraud, drugs trafficking and drugs dealing, illegal arms possession and receiving stolen goods, according to police. The operation targeted the Casalesi clan’s Schiavone-Venosa faction based in the Agro Aversano area in the province of Caserta, north of Naples, police said. The ruthless workings of the Casalesi clan were laid bare by Roberto Saviano’s best-selling book ‘Gomorrah’ and the award-winning film of the same name.