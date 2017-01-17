Latest News
  • Istanbul nightclub attacker from Uzbekistan, admits guilt – governor

Istanbul nightclub attacker from Uzbekistan, admits guilt – governor

Sahin told reporters that the alleged attacker, whom he named as Abdulgadir Masharipov, born in 1983, had admitted his guilt and his fingerprints matched those at the scene.

By: Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: January 17, 2017 3:16 pm
istanbul nightclub attack, turkey, istanbul, nightclub attack, turkey istanbul nightclub attack, world news, indian express news There were strong indications that the suspect, who spoke four languages, had entered Turkey illegally through its eastern borders.

The suspected gunman who killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Day was born in Uzbekistan and received training in Afghanistan, Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said on Tuesday after police caught him in a city suburb.

WATCH VIDEO | Police Nab Gunman Suspected Of Killing 39 People At Istanbul Nightclub On New Year’s Day

Sahin told reporters that the alleged attacker, whom he named as Abdulgadir Masharipov, born in 1983, had admitted his guilt and his fingerprints matched those at the scene.

There were strong indications that the suspect, who spoke four languages, had entered Turkey illegally through its eastern borders, Sahin said, adding that it was clear the attack was carried out on behalf of Islamic State.

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 17: Latest News