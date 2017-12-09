Israeli warplanes hit targets in Gaza Strip after rockets

Palestinian protesters stand on a hill during clashes on the Israeli border following a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, east of Gaza City. (AP) Palestinian protesters stand on a hill during clashes on the Israeli border following a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, east of Gaza City. (AP)

Israeli warplanes have struck Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants fired rockets into Israel.

The Palestinian health ministry said at least 15 people were injured in Friday’s air strikes, which followed a day of violent clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces over President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Two Palestinians were killed and dozens were wounded in skirmishes with Israeli troops in the West Bank and Gaza over the course of the day.

The Israeli military said in a statement that aircraft bombed a Hamas military training compound and an ammunition warehouse in response to two rocket launches at Israel. Neither caused injuries or damage. Shortly after the air strikes, a third rocket hit the Israeli town of Sderot, damaging vehicles.

