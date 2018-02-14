Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denies corruption charges, says police on witch hunt

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Source: Reuters) Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Source: Reuters)

In a nationwide TV address, a stern-looking Netanyahu denied allegations that he accepted lavish gifts, including champagne and expensive cigars, from Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan in exchange for doing favors. He also is suspected of offering preferential treatment to a newspaper publisher in exchange for favorable coverage.

Netanyahu said his lengthy political career has been solely “for the good of the nation.” He accused police of being on a witch hunt against him and vowed to remain in office. He wrapped up by vowing to stay in office and run for re-election.

The police recommendations now go to the attorney general, who will decide whether to press charges.

But Tuesday’s report is deeply embarrassing to Netanyahu and could fuel calls for him to step aside.

Earleir today, Israeli media reported that police have recommended indicting Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.

For months, police have been investigating two cases. In one probe, Netanyahu reportedly received over $100,000 in gifts from Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan and other wealthy supporters.

The other is over secret talks with the publisher of a major Israeli newspaper in which Netanyahu allegedly requested positive coverage in exchange for reining in a free pro-Netanyahu daily.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App