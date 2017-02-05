Israeli PM Netanyahu calls for unity against Iran before UK visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is calling for international unity against Iran after Tehran’s recent ballistic missile test. (Source: AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is calling for international unity against Iran after Tehran’s recent ballistic missile test. (Source: AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is calling for international unity against Iran after Tehran’s recent ballistic missile test. Netanyahu spoke today ahead of his visit to London where he will meet Prime Minister Theresa May to “deepen bilateral diplomatic, security, economic and technological ties.”

He said “In the diplomatic sphere, I intend to emphasize the need for a common front against Iran’s defiant aggression which has raised its head in recent days.”

Iran and Israel are bitter enemies. Netanyahu vehemently opposes the 2015 deal that imposed curbs on Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions. He says it won’t stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

The deal does not include provisions against missile tests.

The Trump administration later ordered some sanctions against Iran in retaliation for the missile test.