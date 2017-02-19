Israeli leader lauds ‘new day’ in relations with Trump’s US

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File Photo) US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (File Photo)

Israel’s leader says President Donald Trump told him it was a “new day” in Israeli-American relations. Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet Sunday that last week’s meeting with Trump in Washington was “historic” and strengthened the two countries’ longtime alliance. After eight years of testy ties with Barack Obama, Netanyahu seems to be relishing Trump’s warm embrace.

The new president has broken from his predecessor in adopting friendlier positions to the Israeli government regarding a tough line on Iran, a vaguer stance on Palestinian statehood and a more lenient approach to West Bank settlements.

Netanyahu says the two leaders see “eye to eye” on Iran and have formed teams to work together on a host of issues. He says “there is a new day and it is a good day.”