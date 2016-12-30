Latest News
Israeli guards shoot knife-wielding Palestinian woman

By: AFP | Jerusalem | Published:December 30, 2016 3:52 pm
Since October 2015, 246 Palestinians, 36 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese have been killed in a wave of violence, according to an AFP count. (Representational Image)

A Palestinian woman was shot and wounded after approaching an Israeli security checkpoint near Jerusalem with a knife, Israeli police said.

The 35-year-old approached the crossing point in Qalandia, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, in a lane designated for vehicles despite repeated calls from guards to stop, a statement said.

She was wounded when security forces opened fire, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said, adding that her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Since October 2015, 246 Palestinians, 36 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, an Eritrean and a Sudanese have been killed in a wave of violence, according to an AFP count.

Most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks, according to Israeli authorities. Others were shot dead during protests or clashes, while some died in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

