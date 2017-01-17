Latest News
Israeli forces kill Palestinian who tried to stab soldier, says army

By: AFP | Jerusalem | Published:January 17, 2017 10:19 pm

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian who attempted to stab a soldier at a crossing in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the army said, with no injuries reported among Israelis. “A short while ago an assailant, armed with a knife, attempted to stab an (Israeli) soldier at a crossing adjacent to Tulkarem,” an army statement said.

“Responding to the imminent threat, forces fired towards the attacker, resulting in his death.”

