Latest News
  • Israel strikes Gaza militant sites after projectile fired

Israel strikes Gaza militant sites after projectile fired

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since the Islamic militant group took control of Gaza a decade ago, most recently in 2014

By: AP | Gaza City | Published:June 27, 2017 1:00 pm
Israel, Israel strikes, Gaza Strip, Hamas militant, Israel Gaza Strikes, World News, Latest World News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Representational Image/ AP Photo
Related News

The Israeli military says it has struck a pair of Hamas militant sites in Gaza after a projectile fired from the seaside territory landed in southern Israel. Tuesday’s early morning strikes hit training sites but caused no injuries. The projectile on Israel fell in an open area and no one was hurt.

The attack and retaliation broke a period of relative calm along the hostile border. Israel holds Gaza’s Hamas rulers responsible for all fire out of the strip even rockets launched by any of the various militant groups challenging Hamas.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since the Islamic militant group took control of Gaza a decade ago, most recently in 2014. A cease-fire has largely held since then.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 27: Latest News