Israel removes more security installations at sensitive holy site 

Palestinians pray in front of mock metal detectors during a protest in Bethlehem, Sunday, July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean) Palestinians pray in front of mock metal detectors during a protest in Bethlehem, Sunday, July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

Israel has removed more security installations from the entrance to a sensitive Jerusalem holy site after protests and deadly unrest in recent days, prompting Palestinian celebrations early Thursday. A tense standoff has been underway between Israel and Muslim worshippers at the holy site despite the removal of metal detectors on Tuesday, with concerns of major unrest later this week if no resolution is found.

Newly installed railings and scaffolding where cameras were previously mounted have now also been removed from at least one main entrance to the Haram al-Sharif compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, an AFP journalist saw early Thursday. It was unclear whether Muslim authorities would now grant approval for worshippers to re-enter the site, which houses the revered Al-Aqsa mosque and the Dome of the Rock. Palestinians began to gather at the entrance to celebrate in the early hours, with whistling and constant horns from cars.

Young men set of firecrackers as Israeli forces watched closely. Firas Abasi said he felt like crying over the “victory”. “For 12 days no one has slept, no one has done anything except the Al-Aqsa mosque,” he said. Israel installed the new security measures after an attack nearby that killed two policemen on July 14. Muslims have refused to enter the site and have prayed in the streets outside for more than a week after Israel installed the new security measures there.

Palestinians view the move as Israel asserting further control over the site. Israeli authorities said the metal detectors were needed because the July 14 attackers smuggled guns into the site and emerged from it to attack the officers. Protests and deadly unrest have erupted in the days since the measures were installed, with clashes breaking out around the compound in Jerusalem’s Old City and in the occupied West Bank, leaving five Palestinians dead.

A Palestinian also broke into a home in a Jewish settlement in the West Bank last week and stabbed four Israelis, killing three. There have been concerns that Friday’s main weekly Muslim prayers — which typically draw thousands to Al-Aqsa — will lead to serious clashes between protesters and Israeli security forces.

Following intensive international diplomacy and warnings of the potential of wider unrest, Israel removed the metal detectors. Cameras installed after the attack on the police were also removed. But Israeli officials said they were to be replaced with “advanced technologies” — widely believed to be smart cameras with facial recognition technology.

The remaining installations and suspicions over what new measures Israel is planning led Palestinian and Muslim leaders to continue to call for a boycott of the site, and worshippers have so far heeded their call.

