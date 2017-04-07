Israel PM says supports strong message sent by US Syria strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday he supports the “strong and clear message” sent by a US strike in neighbouring Syria in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack.

“In both word and action, President (Donald) Trump sent a strong and clear message today that the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office said.

“Israel fully supports President Trump’s decision and hopes that this message of resolve in the face of the Assad regime’s horrific actions will resonate not only in Damascus, but in Tehran, Pyongyang and elsewhere.”

Trump ordered the massive military strike on a Syrian airbase on Thursday in retaliation for the “barbaric” chemical attack he blamed on President Bashar al-Assad.

The US strike follows international outrage this week over the suspected chemical attack that killed dozens of civilians, including many children, in the rebel-held northwestern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhun.

