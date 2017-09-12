Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu visits Argentina seeking to bolster ties

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 30, 2017. (Amir Cohen, Pool via AP) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 30, 2017. (Amir Cohen, Pool via AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Argentina on a visit seeking to strengthen ties with the country that has Latin America’s largest Jewish community. Netanyahu arrived Monday, marking the first visit by an Israeli leader since the creation of the Israeli state in 1948. He is also scheduled to visit Colombia and Mexico before going to New York, where he will address the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 26.

Netanyahu is expected to meet with President Mauricio Macri on Tuesday and press for answers on two unsolved terror attacks in Argentina. Israel and Argentina have long accused Iran of being behind the 1990s bombings in Buenos Aires that killed 29 people at the Israeli Embassy and 85 people at a Jewish community center.

