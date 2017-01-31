Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu to visit White House on February 15

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo)

White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the White House on February 15. According to CNN, the White House confirmed it had extended an invitation to Netanyahu last week.

The moving of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem remains a priority for US President Donald Trump but the development is not expected to break ground soon, said a senior administration official.

Netanyahu’s last visit to Washington in March 2015, will widely boycotted by over 50 democrats after his polarizing speech to Congress. Obama’s National Security Adviser Susan Rice said at the time that his decision to speak was “destructive to the fabric of the relationship” between Israel and the US. However, Trump has extended his complete support to Netanyahu, who has angered liberals in the US with his push for new Israel settlements.