In the terminology of the Syrian regime, occupied territory can refer to Israel inside its internationally recognised borders. In the terminology of the Syrian regime, occupied territory can refer to Israel inside its internationally recognised borders.

A huge blast which struck near Damascus airport early on Thursday was caused by Israeli missiles hitting a “military position”, Syria’s state SANA news agency reported.

“A military position southwest of Damascus International Airport was targeted at dawn today by an Israeli aggression using several missiles fired from occupied territory, sparking explosions in the area,” SANA said, citing a military source.

In the terminology of the Syrian regime, occupied territory can refer to Israel inside its internationally recognised borders.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now