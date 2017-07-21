Israel limits Muslim access to Jerusalem site amid tensions

An Israeli police spokesman says police are banning Muslim men under the age of 50 from a contested Jerusalem shrine ahead of feared mass protests over the installation of metal detectors there. Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said on Friday that reinforcements are being deployed in and around Jerusalem’s Old City, where the walled shrine is located.

He says: “Police and border police units mobilised in all areas and neighborhoods.”

Muslim leaders have called for mass protests at Friday noon prayers. They urged worshippers to pray outside the shrine rather than submit to security procedures.

The shrine is revered by Muslims and Jews. Muslim leaders allege Israel is trying to expand its control there by installing the security devices. Police took the action after Palestinians launched a deadly attack from there.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App