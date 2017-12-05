Top Stories
  • Turkey warns US that recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is ‘red line’ for Muslims

Turkey warns US that recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is ‘red line’ for Muslims

US President Donald Trump is likely going to announce this week that US recognises Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a senior administration official had told Reuters.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 5, 2017 3:24 pm
Jerusalem, Israel, Donald Trump, Trump jerusalem Reuters reported that Donald Trump is also expected to again delay his campaign promise to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, adding that final decisions had not yet been made.
Related News

Turkey on Tuesday warned the US that recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is ‘red line’ for Muslims, reported The Associated Press. US President Donald Trump is likely going to announce this week that US recognises Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a senior administration official had told Reuters. This move could upend decades of American policy and possibly inflame tensions in the Middle East. The US President is likely to make the controversial declaration in a speech this week.

Reuters reported that Donald Trump is also expected to again delay his campaign promise to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, adding that final decisions had not yet been made.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 05: Latest News