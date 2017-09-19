Israel and US open first American military base in Israel

Israeli Defense Forces Brig. Gen. Zvika Haimovich, right, and U.S. Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski sign an agreement during a ceremony at the Bislach Air Base, near Mitzpe Ramon, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Israel and the United States announced plans Monday to open the first American air base in the Jewish state — a facility that will aim to bolster Israel’s aerial defenses. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) Israeli Defense Forces Brig. Gen. Zvika Haimovich, right, and U.S. Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski sign an agreement during a ceremony at the Bislach Air Base, near Mitzpe Ramon, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Israel and the United States announced plans Monday to open the first American air base in the Jewish state — a facility that will aim to bolster Israel’s aerial defenses. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Israel and the US have inaugurated the first American military base on Israeli soil. The base’s opening today comes as Israel faces a slew of regional threats, especially from its arch-foe Iran. The Israeli military says the new base sends a message of readiness to Israel’s enemies. The base, located within an existing Israeli air force base, will serve dozens of US soldiers operating a missile defense system.

The base’s opening is largely symbolic. Previously, American contractors and soldiers operated the system. Now the soldiers will do so from their permanent base in Israel. Together with the US, Israel has developed a multilayered system of defenses against everything from long-range guided missile attacks from Iran to crude rockets fired from Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

