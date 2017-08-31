Israel again shuts down Palestinian radio station

Al-Hurria, which means freedom in Arabic, was one of two channels similarly closed for six months in November 2015 shortly after the start of a fresh wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence. Al-Hurria, which means freedom in Arabic, was one of two channels similarly closed for six months in November 2015 shortly after the start of a fresh wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Israeli forces have shut down a Palestinian radio station in the occupied West Bank for six months, the army and sources at the station said on Thursday. Al-Hurria station in the southern West Bank city of Hebron was closed “for content inciting violence and encouraging terrorism,” an army spokeswoman said without providing further details.

A source at the station said technical equipment had been confiscated during a raid on the station’s offices. Israel’s army regularly acts against media it accuses of encouraging young Palestinians to take up arms against Israeli forces in the West Bank.

The unrest has continued, killing more than 294 Palestinians or Arab Israelis, 47 Israelis, two Americans, two Jordanians, an Eritrean, a Sudanese and a Briton, according to an AFP toll.

Israeli authorities say most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks. Others were shot dead in protests and clashes, while some were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip.

