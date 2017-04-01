Islamic State’s second-in-command killed: Iraqi state-run TV

(Representational image) (Representational image)

The man believed to be second in command to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been reportedly killed. Citing Iraqi military intelligence, Iraqi State TV on Saturday, in an on-screen news flash, announced that Ayad al-Jumaili was killed.

Jumaili was killed with other Islamic State commanders in a strike carried out by the Iraqi air force in the region of al-Qaim, near the border with Syria, the channel said, without giving the date of the raid.

The TV described Jumaili as Islamic State’s “second-in-command” and “war minister”.

The spokesman of the U.S.-led anti-Islamic State coalition couldn’t immediately be reached for comments.

(With inputs from Reuters)

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd