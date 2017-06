Islamic State warns of more attacks in Iran

A member of Iranian forces runs during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS A member of Iranian forces runs during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Islamic State said in a statement on Wednesday that five of its fighters were responsible for a raid on Iran’s parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, using assault rifles, grenades, and suicide vests, and killing and injuring almost 60 people before dying.

The Sunni militant group also threatened Iran’s majority Shi’ite population with more attacks, saying “the caliphate will not miss a chance to spill their blood” until Sharia law is implemented.

