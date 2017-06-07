Islamic State warns of more attacks in Iran

Latest News
The Sunni militant group also threatened Iran's majority Shi'ite population with more attacks, saying "the caliphate will not miss a chance to spill their blood" until Sharia law is implemented.

By: Reuters | Cairo | Published:June 7, 2017 11:14 pm
Islamic State, Iran attack, Iran attack news, ISIS news, ISIS attack in Iran, latest news, India news, national news A member of Iranian forces runs during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017. Tasnim News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Islamic State said in a statement on Wednesday that five of its fighters were responsible for a raid on Iran’s parliament and the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, using assault rifles, grenades, and suicide vests, and killing and injuring almost 60 people before dying.

