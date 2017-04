French President Francois Hollande said after one officer was killed and two others seriously wounded on the grand Champs-Elysees boulevard Thursday night he is “convinced” the investigation indicates terrorism. (AP Photo) French President Francois Hollande said after one officer was killed and two others seriously wounded on the grand Champs-Elysees boulevard Thursday night he is “convinced” the investigation indicates terrorism. (AP Photo)

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the fatal shooting in Paris of a police officer, in a statement by the jihadists’ propaganda agency Amaq.

“The perpetrator of the attack in Champs Elysee in central Paris is Abu Yussef the Belgian and he is one of the Islamic State’s fighters,” it said.

