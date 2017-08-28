Islamic State fighters start to quit Lebanon border zone in Eastern Syria

Islamic State agreed to surrender its enclave and depart for eastern Syria on Sunday after a week-long offensive. Islamic State agreed to surrender its enclave and depart for eastern Syria on Sunday after a week-long offensive.

A convoy of Islamic State fighters and their family members began to leave the Lebanon-Syria border zone on Monday for an area in eastern Syria held by the jihadist group, under the terms of a truce, Syrian state television cameras showed.

Islamic State agreed to surrender its enclave and depart for eastern Syria on Sunday after a week-long offensive by the Lebanese army on one front and the Syrian army and Lebanon’s Shi’ite Hezbollah group on the other front.

