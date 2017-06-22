Watch video | Islamic State blows up iconic al-Nuri mosque in Mosul

Al-Hadba minaret at the grand mosque is seen through a window in the building in the old city of Mosul, Iraq, June 1, 2017. Picture taken on June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani Al-Hadba minaret at the grand mosque is seen through a window in the building in the old city of Mosul, Iraq, June 1, 2017. Picture taken on June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

ISIS blew up Mosul’s al-Nuri mosque and its iconic leaning minaret known as al-Hadba late Wednesday night, according to Iraq’s Ministry of Defence. According to statements of Iraqi officials, it is the same mosque where IS group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in 2014 had declared himself a “caliph”. The minaret that leaned like Italy’s Tower of Pisa stood for more than 840 years.

The 8-second clip captures the destruction of the mosque.

Watch video:

VIDEO: Footage shows the moment ISIS detonates explosives, destroying the Great Mosque in old Mosul – @Khaqani_Mpic.twitter.com/zX8GvZg6fv — Conflict News (@Conflicts) June 21, 201

The Islamic State fighter earlier in 2014 had made an attempt to destroy the minaret, saying the structure contradicted their fundamentalist interpretation of Islam. However, back then, the citizens of Mosul disagreed with the group and protected the structure by forming a human chain. IS have destroyed multiple historic and archaeological sites in and around Mosul, saying they promoted idolatry.

The mosque, which was located on the southern edge of the Old City, is the last IS stronghold inside Mosul.

