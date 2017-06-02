Islamic State claims responsibility for Resorts World Manila attack that killed 36

Policemen walk past a still smoldering part of a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. A gunman stormed a mall-casino complex in the Philippines, torched gambling tables and stuffed a backpack with casino chips before fleeing but was found dead of an apparent suicide in an adjacent hotel early Friday, authorities said. (AP Photo) Policemen walk past a still smoldering part of a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. A gunman stormed a mall-casino complex in the Philippines, torched gambling tables and stuffed a backpack with casino chips before fleeing but was found dead of an apparent suicide in an adjacent hotel early Friday, authorities said. (AP Photo)

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Friday for an attack on a casino in the Philippine capital Manila that killed at least 36 people, after officials said there was no evidence of militant involvement. A gunman burst into the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex on Friday, firing shots, setting gaming tables alight and killing at least 36 people, all suffocating in thick smoke, in what officials have believed was a botched robbery.

“Brother Abu al-Khayr the Archipelagian, God accept him, successfully infiltrated a gathering of Christians with his assault rifle in the Resorts World Manila in the Philippines where he caused them death and humiliation until he was martyred,” Islamic State said in a statement. “The attack yielded over 100 deaths and injuries from the Christians, thanks and blessings to God.”

