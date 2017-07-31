Islamic State claims responsibility for attack near Iraqi embassy in Kabul

Afghan security forces battled gunmen near a police compound and the nearby Iraqi embassy on Monday. (Representational Image) Afghan security forces battled gunmen near a police compound and the nearby Iraqi embassy on Monday. (Representational Image)

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for a suicide attack that targeted the Iraqi embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul, the group’s Amaq news agency reported.

Afghan security forces battled gunmen near a police compound and the nearby Iraqi embassy on Monday. They said the attackers appeared to have taken cover in the embassy building in a business district of the city, from where smoke could be seen rising.

Two members of “the Islamic State attack the Iraqi embassy building in the Afghan city of Kabul”, said the jihadist group’s propaganda agency Amaq without providing further details.

At least four explosions, along with the sounds of gunfire and grenades, were heard near the city’s diplomatic quarter shortly after 11:00 am (local time). Security forces rapidly descended on the area and the sirens of ambulances rushing to the scene could also be heard. A column of smoke rose from the blast site.

