Islamic State attack kills at least two in eastern Afghanistan

The wounded include five police, two members of the intelligence service and three civilians (Google Maps) The wounded include five police, two members of the intelligence service and three civilians (Google Maps)

At least two security forces were killed and 10 others, including both soldiers and civilians, were wounded in an attack by Islamic State terror group militants in eastern Nangarhar province. Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said the two killed were intelligence service members and one was director of the Jalalabad intelligence department.

The attack began when a rocket was fired toward a private TV station in Jalalabad, and when security arrived at the scene a blast took place followed later by a third explosion, said Khogyani. The wounded include five police, two members of the intelligence service and three civilians.

An Islamic State terror group affiliate claimed responsibility for the attack on a local TV and radio station in Jalalabad in a statement that was also posted on its Aamaq news agency website. “Fighters of the Islamic State targeted with a rocket the building of Inekas radio station in Jalalabad city” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said at least three people were wounded after a sticky bomb went off in the Afghan capital Kabul. He said the explosive was planted on a container belonging to security forces. No group immediately claimed responsibility for that attack.

In eastern Logar province, unknown gunmen shot and killed two people, including a tribal elder, said Salim Saleh, spokesman for the provincial governor. The attack took place last evening in the Mohammad Agha district of Logar, he said. He said both ware targeted as they exited a mosque and the attackers were able to flee.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App