Islamabad, India cannot remain enemies forever: Pakistan’s Security Adviser Nasser Janjua

Although India considers Kashmir a bilateral issue, it has defeated the spirit of bilateralism by defying any dialogue over it, claimed Pakistan’s Security Adviser Nasser Janjua. (Representational image) Although India considers Kashmir a bilateral issue, it has defeated the spirit of bilateralism by defying any dialogue over it, claimed Pakistan’s Security Adviser Nasser Janjua. (Representational image)

Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Nasser Janjua has said that neighbours India and Pakistan “cannot remain enemies forever” and they need to engage and resolve bilateral disputes.

The NSA was talking to Canadian High Commissioner Perry Calderwood who called him on Tuesday in Islamabad.

“We need to engage with each other and resolve disputes,” Janjua was quoted as saying by the official Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Janjua reiterated Pakistan and India cannot remain enemies forever.

The two sides discussed regional dynamics and bilateral ties, Pakistan’s role in eradicating terrorism, counter-terrorism cooperation, the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and Pakistan-India relations with reference to the US’ offer for mediation.

Janjua underscored the need for a non-discriminatory approach while considering Pakistan’s membership for Nuclear Supplier Group (NSG).

He claimed that the international community is overlooking Kashmir issue due to their own strategic interests related to India.

Although India considers Kashmir a bilateral issue, it has defeated the spirit of bilateralism by defying any dialogue over it, claimed Janjua.

“Extreme thoughts are to be mitigated through a change of perception, by winning hearts and minds and not by use of force alone,” he said.

The adviser also highlighted the importance of more high-level visits, trade and cooperation particularly in education and development sectors, as well as, visa facilitation between the two countries for improved people to people contact.

The Canadian High Commissioner, on this occasion, also stressed on strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and Canada.

“Pakistan is an important partner of Canada and we enjoy a multi-dimensional relationship with Pakistan,” he said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now