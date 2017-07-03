ISIS shoots down chopper in eastern Syria

Latest News
The helicopter was targeted and set ablaze while airdropping food aid over the IS-seiged city, Xinhua news agency reported. It remained unknown if there was any casualties in the attack.

By: IANS | Damascus | Published:July 3, 2017 2:33 pm
The Islamic State (IS) terrorists shot down a Syrian helicopter airdropping food to the besieged city of Deir al-Zour in eastern Syria on Sunday, a media report said. The helicopter was targeted and set ablaze while airdropping food aid over the IS-seiged city, Xinhua news agency reported. It remained unknown if there was any casualties in the attack.

Footage of the downed helicopter was released by the IS-linked Amaq news agency, showing the hitting of the helicopter while landing. Syrian authorities opted to airdrop food and other daily necessities to the besieged residents in Deir al-Zour amid talks of an imminent military operation to break the siege on that oil-rich city near the Iraqi border.

