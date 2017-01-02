ISIS claims responsibility for Istanbul nightclub attack

39 people were killed in the attack 39 people were killed in the attack

Islamic State (IS) on Monday claimed responsibility for the terror attack in Istanbul nighclub attack on Sunday in which 39 people, including 2 Indians, were killed.

A gunman dressed as Santa Claus opened fire inside at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday during new year’s celebrations. The two Indians who lost their lives were identified as Abis Rizvi and Khushi Shah. Rizvi was the son of former Rajya Sabha MP Akhtar Hassan Rizvi, and Shah hails from Gujarat.

Earlier, local reports suggested that the attacker, who is still at large, was linked to IS and may have been from Kyrgyzstan or Uzbekistan.

