IS says it has beheaded Russian foreign fighter for spying

Thousands of fighters from the former Soviet Union have joined IS in Syria and Iraq.

Published:May 9, 2017 5:44 pm
US led strikes, civilian deaths, Pentagon, US military, ISIS, Islamic State, Iraq civilian deaths, Syria civilian deaths, world news, indian express news The IS released a gruesome video on Monday that purports to show the man, described as a Russian intelligence Captain who spies on “terrorists.” (Source: AP Photo)

The Islamic State group says it has beheaded a Russian agent who had infiltrated IS ranks as a fighter to spy on the militant group.

A gruesome video released late Monday purports to show the man, described as a captain in a Russian intelligence department that spies on “terrorists.” His name was only given in Arabic.

The video shows the alleged spy being interrogated by a masked man, at which point he says he was sent to Syria to spy on IS top military commander Omar al-Shishani who was killed last year in a US airstrike, and later, on his knees somewhere in the desert where he is killed by a Russian-speaking man.

