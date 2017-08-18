IS cleric granted early release in Indonesia is re-arrested

A radical Islamic cleric granted an early release from prison to mark Indonesia’s Independence Day has been re-arrested for alleged involvement in several militant attacks. Aman Abdurrahman, who has led an Islamic State group-affiliated militant network from prison, was included among more than 90,000 inmates granted sentence reductions for yesterday’s national holiday.

Ibnu Chuldun, who heads the Justice Ministry’s provincial office in Central Java, said Friday that Abdurrahman was transferred from Nusa Kambangan prison island to a police detention center near Jakarta.

Chuldun says the cleric is being questioned about his role in attacks including a January 2016 suicide bombing in central Jakarta that killed four civilians and four attackers. Abdurrahman was serving a nine-year sentence for helping set up a jihadi training camp.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App