Ireland to expel Russian diplomat over UK nerve agent attack

Signs reading 'Emabassy of the Russian Federation' displayed at entrance of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Germany will expelling four Russian diplomats in response to the recent nerve agent attack on a former Russian military intelligence officer and his daughter in Britain. AP

Ireland will expel one Russian diplomat in response to a nerve agent attack in England that the British government has blamed on Moscow, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday. Governments across Europe, the United States and others announced plans on Monday to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats in retaliation for the attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter on March 4. Moscow has denied being behind it.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs has met with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation and informed him that the accreditation of a member of his staff with diplomatic status is to be terminated, in line with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The individual in question is required to leave the jurisdiction,” Coveney said in a statement.

