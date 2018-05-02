Iraqi journalist who aimed for George Bush’s head and missed is running for office

George Bush at a press conference in Iraq in 2008. (Source: By U.S. Federal Government [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons) George Bush at a press conference in Iraq in 2008. (Source: By U.S. Federal Government [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons)

Remember the Iraqi journalist who missed George Bush — twice — when he flung his “size 10” shoes, one after the other, at the former US president at a press conference in 2008? Ten years after the incident, Muntazer al-Zaidi is hoping he wouldn’t miss the mark this time. His target: a seat in Iraq’s Council of Representatives.

The war-torn country will elect 328 members to its Council of Representatives on May 12. al-Zaidi, who describes himself as a writer and human rights activist, will be among those running for office. He was working for Egypt-based al-Baghdadia television network at that time when he tried to attack Bush over American forces “illegal occupation” of the country.

At a press conference where Iraq Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki was also present, al-Zaidi yelled at Bush in Arabic before mounting his shoe attack. “This is a farewell kiss from the Iraqi people, you dog. This is for the widows and orphans and all those killed in Iraq,” he said. Bush, however, ducked once and shielded his face next when al-Zaidi’s shoe narrowly missed his head. The President was not hurt in the attack.

al-Zaidi was tackled by the al-Maliki’s bodyguards after his shoes missed Bush. He spent nine months in jail before he was released for good behaviour in 2009, Buzzfeed reported. He briefly left the country before returning in 2011.

He is currently the president of al-Zaidi Foundation which is involved in humanitarian work.

