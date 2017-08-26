Only in Express
The offensive on Tal Afar, which lies on the supply route between Syria and the former Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, started on August 20

By: Reuters | Baghdad | Published:August 26, 2017 3:53 pm
Iraqi forces have dislodged Islamic State from 70 percent of Tal Afar, a stronghold of the militants in northwestern Iraq, Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari said on Saturday.

“God willing the remaining part will be liberated soon,” Jaafari said at a news conference with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and French Defence Minister Florence Parly, in Baghdad. The offensive on Tal Afar, which lies on the supply route between Syria and the former Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, started on August 20.

