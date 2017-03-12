Iraqi forces push deeper in Mosul

Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather as the civilians stand near their homes during a battle with Islamic State militants, east of Mosul, Iraq, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather as the civilians stand near their homes during a battle with Islamic State militants, east of Mosul, Iraq, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Iraqi security forces on Saturday pushed further toward the old city centre of the western side of Mosul amid fierce clashes with Islamic State (IS) terrorists, the Iraqi military said. The federal police and interior ministry special forces, known as Rapid Response, advanced in the neighbourhood of Bab al-Toub in Mosul city centre, fighting heavy clashes against IS terrorists in the narrow streets of the old neighbourhood, Xinhua quoted Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Yarallah from the Joint Operations Command as saying.

The troops killed several IS terrorists, destroyed three car bombs and 20 explosive devices during the battles in Bab al-Toub, the statement said. The commandos of the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) continued their advance inside the neighbourhoods of Aghawat and Risala in the west of the old city centre. Also in the day, the army’s 16th infantry division made a new progress in northwest of Mosul’s western side and the troops recaptured two villages, a compound of industry installation and the major water facility, which provides the western side of Mosul with water.