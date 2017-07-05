Iraqi commander says 300 IS fighters holed up in Mosul

Latest News
IS captured Mosul in a matter of days when it swept across northern and central Iraq in the summer of 2014. Iraqi forces backed by a US-led coalition launched a major operation to retake the city in October.

By: AP | Mosul | Published:July 5, 2017 12:48 pm
Iraq, ISIS in Iraq, war against ISIS, Iraq and ISIS war, Mosul, Mosul in Iraq, ISIS in Mosul
An Iraqi commander says he believes some 300 Islamic State fighters remain in the small patch of territory still controlled by the group in Mosul’s Old City. Lt Gen Sami al-Aridi of Iraq’s special forces said on Wednesday that the militants are confined to a 500 square meter (600 sq. yard) area. He spoke the day after Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi congratulated the armed forces on a “big victory” in Mosul, despite ongoing clashes.

