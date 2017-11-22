Iraq suicide attack death toll rises to 36, UN envoy calls it ‘cowardly tactics against innocent civilians’

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack. (File Photo) No group has immediately claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack. (File Photo)

Iraqi officials have increased the death toll from a suicide attack in a contested town claimed by Baghdad and the Kurdish region to 36 people from 32.

Police and health officials said on Wednesday that 11 members of Iraq’s security forces were among the dead in the powerful explosion. On Tuesday, a suicide bomber blew up his explosives-laden truck in a marketplace in Tuz Khormato, leaving 85 injured.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release information. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack. The town is about 210 kilometres (130 miles) north of Baghdad.

The top UN envoy to Iraq, Jan Kubis, condemned the attack, calling it “cowardly tactics against innocent civilians” and described those behind it as “terrorists”.

