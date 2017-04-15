Iraq: IS launches chlorine gas attacks in western Mosul

The extremists were driven out of the eastern half of Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, in January. (Representational photo) The extremists were driven out of the eastern half of Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, in January. (Representational photo)

An Iraqi military officer says Islamic State militants have launched a gas attack in a newly-liberated area in western Mosul. The officer with the anti-terrorism forces said today that the attack occurred the night before in the al-Abar neighbourhood, when IS fired a rocked loaded with chlorine.

He said seven soldiers suffered breathing problems and were treated in a nearby field clinic. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to release information. US-backed Iraqi forces are currently battling IS militants in the more densely-populated western half of Mosul.

Iraqi officials say more than half of western Mosul has been retaken. The extremists were driven out of the eastern half of Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, in January.

