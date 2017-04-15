Iraq: IS launches chlorine gas attacks in western Mosul

Latest News
Iraqi officials say more than half of western Mosul has been retaken.

April 15, 2017
An Iraqi military officer says Islamic State militants have launched a gas attack in a newly-liberated area in western Mosul. The officer with the anti-terrorism forces said today that the attack occurred the night before in the al-Abar neighbourhood, when IS fired a rocked loaded with chlorine.

He said seven soldiers suffered breathing problems and were treated in a nearby field clinic. The officer spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to release information. US-backed Iraqi forces are currently battling IS militants in the more densely-populated western half of Mosul.

Iraqi officials say more than half of western Mosul has been retaken. The extremists were driven out of the eastern half of Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city, in January.

