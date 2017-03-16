Iraq car bombing: At least seven killed in Tikrit, say police

Iraqi people gather at the site where a car bomb exploded in a crowded street in the Iraqi city of Tikrit March 15, 2017. (Source: REUTERS) Iraqi people gather at the site where a car bomb exploded in a crowded street in the Iraqi city of Tikrit March 15, 2017. (Source: REUTERS)

A car bomb ripped through a busy street in the Iraqi city of Tikrit today, killing at least seven people, police and a doctor said. The bombing hit Al-Ataba Street, which is home to medical clinics as well as shops, also wounding dozens of people, the sources said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State jihadist group carries out frequent bombings targeting civilians in Iraq. Tikrit, located north of Baghdad, was the first Iraqi city to be recaptured from IS, which overran large areas north and west of the capital in 2014.

Iraqi forces retook Tikrit in 2015, and while some of it was heavily damaged, civilians have since returned to the city. Baghdad’s forces went on to recapture the cities of Ramadi and Fallujah, and are now battling to retake the western side of second city Mosul, after seizing its east from the jihadists earlier this year.

