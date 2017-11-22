Top Stories
  • Iran’s Rouhani says foreign interference in Syria must end, names no names

By: Reuters | Sochi (russia) | Published: November 22, 2017 7:58 pm
Hassan Rouhani , Vladimir Putin , Tayyip Erdogan, foreign interference in Syria, world news, indian express news Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Source: AP)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that foreign interference in the conflict in Syria must end and foreign military presence in the country may only be acceptable if it is by the invitation of Syria’s government.

Rouhani, who stopped short of naming any specific nations, also told his Russian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan that now there was the need to uproot the last terrorist cells in Syria and the ground was prepared for political settlement.

Rouhani was speaking at the three leaders’ meeting in the southern Russian city of Sochi.

