Iran’s Khamenei blames US for regional instability, creation of Islamic State: Official Website

By: Reuters | Ankara | Published:June 13, 2017 1:20 am
Iran, Iran presidential elections, Iran elections, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran voting, iran news, indian express news Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed US for the creation of ISIS and also said that it’s fight against Islamic State is a lie. (Source: Reuters)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday blamed the United States for instability in the Middle East and also said Washington’s fight against Islamic State Sunni militant group was a lie, his official website reported.

“You (the United States) and your agents are the source of instability in the Middle East … who created Islamic State? America … America’s claim of fighting against Islamic state is a lie,” Khamenei said in a meeting with high-ranking Iranian officials.

Iran and the United States cut diplomatic ties shortly after Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution and enmity to Washington has long been a rallying point for hardline supporters of Khamenei in Iran.

