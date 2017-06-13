Iran’s Khamenei blames US for regional instability, creation of Islamic State: Official Website

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed US for the creation of ISIS and also said that it’s fight against Islamic State is a lie. (Source: Reuters) Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed US for the creation of ISIS and also said that it’s fight against Islamic State is a lie. (Source: Reuters)

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday blamed the United States for instability in the Middle East and also said Washington’s fight against Islamic State Sunni militant group was a lie, his official website reported.

“You (the United States) and your agents are the source of instability in the Middle East … who created Islamic State? America … America’s claim of fighting against Islamic state is a lie,” Khamenei said in a meeting with high-ranking Iranian officials.

Iran and the United States cut diplomatic ties shortly after Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution and enmity to Washington has long been a rallying point for hardline supporters of Khamenei in Iran.

