Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei talks of Kashmir conflict in Eid ul-Fitr remarks

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leads Eid ul-Fitr prayer marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 26, 2017. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP) Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leads Eid ul-Fitr prayer marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 26, 2017. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

In remarks that could well spark a diplomatic row, Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei equated the on-going Kashmir conflict with that of Yemen and Bahrain saying that the Muslim world must express their disdain against ‘oppressors’ who have attacked people in such horrible ways during the holy month of Ramzan.

An article published on his official website, quotes Khamenei as saying: “Conflicts in Yemen, Bahrain, problems in all Islamic countries, are major wounds on the body of Islam. The World of Islam should explicitly support the people of Yemen, and express their disdain against the oppressors who’ve attacked the people in such horrible ways during the month of Ramadan… The same is true for the people of Bahrain and Kashmir: Our people can back this great movement within the World of Islam.”

Advising Muslim nations to take a clear stance on issues in the Muslim world, Khamenei reportedly said it was important to do so even if it resulted in dissatisfaction of ‘arrogant individuals’.

“Just as we explicitly express our position against enemies and adversaries, the world of Islam–especially the elites in it–should follow this path and take a position towards seeking to please God, absolutely, even if it leads to dissatisfaction of the arrogant front,” he reportedly said during his Eid ul-Fitr address to thousands in Tehran.

Muslim world should openly support people of #Bahrain, #Kashmir, #Yemen, etc and repudiate oppressors& tyrants who attacked ppl in #Ramadan. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 26, 2017

A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on the remarks made by Iran’s supreme leader is awaited. This is, however, not the first time that the Iranian leader has spoken in support of an ‘Independent Kashmir’. In 2010, the Iranian leader had made a statement urging the Muslim community to support the ‘struggle’ in Kashmir.

“Helping the Palestinian nation and the besieged people of Gaza, sympathy toward and cooperation with the people of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq and Kashmir, selfless efforts and resistance against the aggression of America and the Zionist regime, safeguarding the unity of Muslims, fighting evil hands and mercenary tongues that undermine this unity, and spreading awakening and [a] sense of commitment and responsibility among Muslim youth in all Islamic lands – these are great responsibilities that currently lie on the shoulders of prominent figures of the Islamic Ummah,” Khamenei had said in his Eid-ul-Zuha message of November 2010.

In 2001, Khamenei had said, “We hope that the issue of Kashmir will also be solved in the best way which guarantees the rights and interests of the people living in this region so that they will be provided with peace and comfort.”

Issues surrounding #Bahrain, #Yemen and various issues in other Muslim countries wound the Islamic body as a whole. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 26, 2017

In May 1990, when Kashmir insurgency was at its peak, he stated, “Look how everywhere in the world where there is a Muslim community, they receive a much harsher treatment compared with others. Kashmir is a contemporary example for this. Muslims there speak out their rights. Anyone who is informed of what Kashmir has gone through, knows what Muslims of Kashmir express is nothing but truth and justice. Those who silence them have an unjust cause. Those who attack them are the ones who are doing the wrong action. Sadly the world watches all this in cold blood.”

