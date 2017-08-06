Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says US ‘not trustable’ partner

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi/Files) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi/Files)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday the US is not a trustable country to work with over international issues. Speaking in his swear-in ceremony in the Iranian parliament, Rouhani criticized the US for threatening the implementation of the nuclear deal, Xinhua reported.

He said that the Islamic republic would remain committed to the international nuclear deal and would not violate the nuclear deal signed between Iran and the six major powers two years ago. “However, Iran would not be silent in the face of US threats to the implementation of the deal,” he said, adding that “Tehran would reciprocate every threatening move by Washington in this regard.”

The Iranian President warned that “those who are thinking of tearing the accord into pieces, in actuality, would harm their political life.” The world would not thrust the United States anymore, he said.

Rouhani was alluding to the US President Donald Trump’s comments on Iran’s nuclear deal during his presidential campaign, as Trump repeatedly criticized the accord, calling it “the worst deal ever negotiated.” On Thursday, Iran denounced the recent endorsement of new sanctions against Tehran by the US President, saying that it violates nuclear deal.

Recent unilateral sanctions against Iran by the United States are mainly in response to Tehran’s growing missile program, the White House says Iran’s ballistic missile tests are in violation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council. Tehran has emphasized that its ballistic missile advancement is for deterrent purposes and the country will never negotiate over it. Tehran also said that the new US sanctions against Iran aimed at threatening the international community against cooperating with Iran, which will ultimately limit Iran’s gain from the fruits of the deal.

Iran and six world powers, namely Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, reached an agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue in July 2015, which put Tehran on the path of sanctions relief but with more strict limits on its nuclear program.

