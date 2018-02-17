Iran President Hassan Rouhani pledges to stick to nuclear deal commitments

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani waves towards the media as he exits Mecca Masjid following Friday prayers in Hyderabad, India February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui Iranian President Hassan Rouhani waves towards the media as he exits Mecca Masjid following Friday prayers in Hyderabad, India February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday it would adhere to commitments under its 2015 international nuclear agreement, signed with six world powers to limit its disputed nuclear programme.

“We will adhere to our commitments made,” Rouhani said at an event in New Delhi. “After signing a contract, haggling with it is ridiculous.” Under the agreement signed with the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of many sanctions.

US President Donald Trump has been pushing for changes to the agreement. “If the U.S. violates this agreement… you will see that America will regret this decision,” he said adding his country had always adhered to contracts deals so long as other party did not violate the contract.

Rouhani arrived in India on a three-day visit part of efforts to expand bilateral ties and cooperation in economic development.

