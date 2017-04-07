Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif says US strike in Syria based on ‘bogus’ allegations

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Source: AP/File) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Source: AP/File)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Friday said that chemical weapons allegations of a US missile strike on a Syrian airbase were ‘bogus’. His tweet read, US “resorts to military force over bogus CW (chemical weapons) allegations: 1st in 2003 and now in Syria”. The minister was trying to compare the recent US missile strike to the US invasion of Iraq, which was based on an assumption that Baghdad possessed weapons of mass destruction which later turned out to be incorrect.

US aids Saddam’s use of CW against Iran in 80’s; then resorts to military force over bogus CW allegations: 1st in 2003 and now in Syria. 2/3 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 7, 2017

Iran had earlier condemened the recent missile attack on Syria, terming it as “destructive and dangerous”. As per one INSA news agency quote, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, “Iran … condemns use of chemical weapons … but at the same time believes it is dangerous, destructive and violation of international laws to use it as an excuse to take unilateral actions, Iran strongly condemns any such unilateral strikes… Such measures will strengthen terrorists in Syria … and will complicate the situation in Syria and the region.”

