Iran willing to mediate between Pakistan, India over Kashmir: Envoy

Iran has said it is willing to mediate between Pakistan and India over the Kashmir issue if requested as any conflict between the two nations will impact upon the economies of other countries in the region. “Any conflict or tension between the two countries [Pakistan and India] will hinder the progress and development of both the countries but will also impact upon the economies of other regional countries,” Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost said.

Tehran is willing to mediate between Pakistan and India over the long-standing issue of Kashmir if requested, the Express Tribune quoted Honardoost as saying in an interview.

The paper said Iran has also offered its assistance to attain peace and tranquility in the region.

Commenting on Pak-Iran trade ties, Honardoost said that a Free Trade Agreement draft has been signed between the two sides and it will soon be operative to enhance two-way business and trade engagements.

“Our future is bright after the removal of impediments. Hopefully, our trade relations would continue to grow,” he said.

On China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Honardoost said the project was not only a game-changer for the region but would be a unifying force for the countries in it.

When asked if Iran was interested in joining Saudi Arabia’s Islamic coalition, Honardoost said Iran has already announced its desire to join the alliance since it firmly believes that the problems being faced by the Muslim world should be resolved mutually.

