Iran vows proper response to new US sanctions

Iranian supreme leader Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP) Iranian supreme leader Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani on Monday vowed “proportional reaction” to the new US sanctions on Iranian entities and individuals.

Larijani, who is also among the individuals sanctioned, said that the sanctions against the judiciary chief of a country are “crossing all international red lines,” the Tasnim news agency reported.

Larijani said that Iran would not remain silent on such measures. But he did not disclose what Iran’s response will be.

“The US should know that every hostile action will draw proportional reaction from Iran,” he said, adding that he does not care about the US sanctions against him.

On Friday, while US President Donald Trump agreed to extend the waivers for sanctions on Iran, the US Department of Treasury imposed new sanctions on 14 Iranian individuals and entities over Iran’s alleged human rights abuses and ballistic missile programme.

Larijani said that the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), could by no means be changed or linked to other issues.

Under the nuclear deal, signed by Iran with six major powers including Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US, Iran agreed to halt its nuclear weapons development program in exchange for the lifting of the nuclear-related sanctions.

The US president has to decide whether to continue the waivers for the sanctions on Iran every 120 days.

Trump on Friday said he decided to extend sanctions waivers on Iran for the last time, threatening to withdraw from the pact unless US Congress and European allies can fix the alleged “disastrous flaws”.

Calling it “a last chance,” Trump said the US “will not again waive sanctions in order to stay in the Iran nuclear deal.”

