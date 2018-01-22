Iran urges Turkey to respect Syria’s territorial integrity

The Islamic republic is concerned about the recent developments in the Syrian city of Afrin. (Source: Googla Maps) The Islamic republic is concerned about the recent developments in the Syrian city of Afrin. (Source: Googla Maps)

Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday urged Turkey to protect the territorial integrity of Syria and respect the national sovereignty of the Arab state as Ankara launched a land operation against the Kurdish militants entering Syria’s Afrin. The Islamic republic is concerned about the recent developments in the Syrian city of Afrin, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Bahram Qasemi said in a statement on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tehran hopes Ankara to end the operation “immediately” to prevent escalation of crisis in the border regions of the two neighbours, Qasemi said. Iran also expects Turkey to remain committed to political measures to settle the Syrian crisis, he added.

Turkey launched the Operation Olive Branch on Saturday which aims to clear its borders from the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a Kurdish group considered by Ankara as the Syrian affiliate of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The military operation aims to establish a 30 km security zone into the Afrin province from Turkish border, he told in a briefing to journalists.

